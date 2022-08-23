A deer was rescued after it fell 10ft (3m) into a disused reservoir in Devon.

The roe was found after two archaeologists heard "some strange noises" while excavating a conservation site in Yelverton on 13 August.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Ryder said the deer could not escape due to the sides of the empty reservoir being vertical.

With the help of Devon Fire and Rescue, they were able to to immobilise the deer and bring it to land.

Ms Ryder said: “The animal was frantic. When stressed, deer can deteriorate very quickly and there was no time to spare.

“This was not a job for one person, but thanks to the expert help of Devon Fire & Rescue, we were able to gently immobilise the deer with netting."

The deer was brought safely to land and checked for injuries, escaping with a "few minor scrapes".

Ms Ryder said: "When we released him, we were happy to see that he shot off like a rocket back into the wild."