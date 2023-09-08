The RCN said 83% of surveyed members voted to accept the new offer.

Ellen McNicholas, RCN's regional director, said members felt the offer was "the best that could be achieved".

"It is a shame it has taken nearly three quarters of the year to get an offer that members felt they could accept, but now we look forward to working with the States on achieving the non-pay elements of the offer as well as considering the options for 2024 and beyond," she said.

The union said the non-pay benefits include better holiday arrangements and the possibility of healthcare cover such as optical and dentistry fees.

The extra pay would be backdated to the start of the year.