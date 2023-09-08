Nurses vote to accept pay rise in revised deal
At a glance
Jersey nurses have voted to accept a pay increase from the States Employment Board
The Royal College of Nursing said the offer includes a 7.9% pay rise and better conditions
The increase was initially rejected earlier this year
But the union said the revised offer included free health benefits and better holiday arrangements
- Published
Nurses in Jersey have voted to accept a pay offer from the States Employment Board.
Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to accept a 7.9% pay increase.
The below-inflation pay increase was initially rejected earlier this year, but the union said the revised offer included better conditions such as free health benefits.
The States Employment Board has been contacted for comment.
The RCN said 83% of surveyed members voted to accept the new offer.
Ellen McNicholas, RCN's regional director, said members felt the offer was "the best that could be achieved".
"It is a shame it has taken nearly three quarters of the year to get an offer that members felt they could accept, but now we look forward to working with the States on achieving the non-pay elements of the offer as well as considering the options for 2024 and beyond," she said.
The union said the non-pay benefits include better holiday arrangements and the possibility of healthcare cover such as optical and dentistry fees.
The extra pay would be backdated to the start of the year.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.