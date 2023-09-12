PC charged after driver seriously hurt in crash
A police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by careless driving after a motorist was seriously hurt in a crash.
The injured driver's car was struck by a marked police car on Stratford Road, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, on 10 July 2022.
West Mercia Police officer Karl Lacey, 49, was charged after an investigation by the police watchdog.
He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
At the time of the crash, PC Lacey was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
Their investigation was prompted after a mandatory referral from West Mercia Police and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charging of the officer.
