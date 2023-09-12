A police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by careless driving after a motorist was seriously hurt in a crash.

The injured driver's car was struck by a marked police car on Stratford Road, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, on 10 July 2022.

West Mercia Police officer Karl Lacey, 49, was charged after an investigation by the police watchdog.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.