About 250 maintenance workers are holding an unofficial strike at a Pembrokeshire oil refinery.

While not directly employed by Valero, they work at the site in Pembroke, and have been offered a 5% pay rise over two years.

However, they believe the high rate of inflation should have triggered new talks with the Engineering Construction Industry Association.

Valero has been asked to comment.

They said they now intend to strike every fortnight until fresh negotiations take place.

It is understood the maintenance contractors work for a number of companies including SSE, Altrad and Jenkins & Davies and are not employees of Valero.