Electric ferry launches on river
At a glance
The Colne Innovations runs on the River Colne, Essex, from Brightlingsea to Wivenhoe
The project cost about £30,000 to complete
The electric ferry can carry up to 12 passengers
It was built to "reduce the environmental impact on coastal waters"
An "innovative" electric ferry has been launched to transport up to 12 passengers along a river.
Brightlingsea Harbour, in Essex, said the Colne Innovation would "reduce the environmental impact on coastal waters" and was a lot quieter than its previous diesel-fuelled vessel.
The project cost about £30,000 and will see passengers transported on the River Colne, between Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe.
Work on the engine started in April and it was tested on the water from 19 June.
Harbour master James Thomas said the former fishing boat was bought with no engine for £3,000.
"The project is truly innovative and when breaking new ground with emerging technology it is inevitable that there will be a certain amount of trial and error involved in the early stages," Mr Thomas said.
Marine engineer Ross Bourne, the project manager, said: "This project has really tested me but at the same time been rewarding in equal measure."
It is hoped solar panels will be added to the boat, along with mast and sail.
Funds came from a £5,000 grant from Low Carbon Across the South and East , externaland the harbour's own reserves, Mr Thomas added.
