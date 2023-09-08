Electric ferry launches on river

Colne Innovation, an electric powered ferry coded to transport up to 12 passengersBrightlingsea Harbour Commissioners

The ferry will transport passengers on the River Colne, between Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe

At a glance

  • The Colne Innovations runs on the River Colne, Essex, from Brightlingsea to Wivenhoe

  • The project cost about £30,000 to complete

  • The electric ferry can carry up to 12 passengers

  • It was built to "reduce the environmental impact on coastal waters"

Alex Pope
BBC News, Essex

An "innovative" electric ferry has been launched to transport up to 12 passengers along a river.

Brightlingsea Harbour, in Essex, said the Colne Innovation would "reduce the environmental impact on coastal waters" and was a lot quieter than its previous diesel-fuelled vessel.

The project cost about £30,000 and will see passengers transported on the River Colne, between Brightlingsea and Wivenhoe.

Work on the engine started in April and it was tested on the water from 19 June.

Brightlingsea Harbour

Jonathan Crook said he felt "honoured" to have been part of its maiden voyage

Harbour master James Thomas said the former fishing boat was bought with no engine for £3,000.

"The project is truly innovative and when breaking new ground with emerging technology it is inevitable that there will be a certain amount of trial and error involved in the early stages," Mr Thomas said.

Brightlingsea Harbour Commissioners

The electric engine was estimated to have saved 1,553 litres (342 gallons) of diesel annually

Marine engineer Ross Bourne, the project manager, said: "This project has really tested me but at the same time been rewarding in equal measure."

It is hoped solar panels will be added to the boat, along with mast and sail.

Funds came from a £5,000 grant from Low Carbon Across the South and East and the harbour's own reserves, Mr Thomas added.

Brightlingsea Harbour

The boat, an IP 24, took several months to prepare and get ready

