The Irish government is at risk of overheating the economy in a repeat of past mistakes, the country’s budget watchdog has warned.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has published its analysis ahead of next month’s budget.

The budget will include core spending increases of €5.2bn (£4.4bn) and additional temporary spending, such as help with energy costs.

The IFAC said there is "little to no justification for further temporary non-core measures".

It said that energy prices are already falling and temporary measures risk adding to inflation which currently stands at 5.8%.

The watchdog has also repeated its criticism of the government’s intention to breach its rule that core public spending should increase by no more than 5% annually.

The budget plan will see core spending increase by more than 6% in 2024.

The council said the government now plans to repeatedly breach the National Spending Rule every year to 2026 and describes this as "a serious cause for concern".

The Irish economy has recovered strongly since the Covid pandemic.

The employment rate is at a record high and the domestic economy is forecast to grow by more than 3% this year.

The country will also run significant budget surpluses in the coming years as it reaps a corporation tax windfall from multinational companies.

Despite the strong economic performance, the governing coalition is struggling in the polls as high housing costs and strained public services mean many people feel they are not sharing in the country’s prosperity.

The IFAC said it recognises pressures for additional spending and that there is a good case to be made for additional public investment.

But it said that "these pressures should be funded sustainably", suggesting that new spending commitments should be offset with tax increases or spending adjustments elsewhere.