A French fishing trawler which sank in a Devon harbour more than seven years ago could be sold for £1.

The Saint Christophe 1 sank at Dartmouth in 2016 after Dart Harbour staff encountered "language difficulties" when speaking to the vessel's five-man crew.

A report found both parties were unable to understand one another when discussing the danger of the boat grounding on the falling tide.

The vessel was refloated and towed to Brixham Harbour where it has been moored ever since.