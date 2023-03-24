Water-damaged road bridge to remain open
At a glance
The bridge carries the B4030 Station Road over the River Cherwell
Stonework on the 16th Century bridge collapsed last week
The council says there is no need to close the road
The bridge will be reparied in the summer
- Published
A stonework bridge is to remain open to traffic despite suffering a collapse due to water damage.
Heyford Bridge, in Lower Heyford near Bicester, carries the B4030 Station Road over the River Cherwell.
The Grade II listed 16th Century bridge suffered a localised collapse last week.
Oxfordshire County Council said: "Maintenance teams are satisfied there is no need to close the road and no weight limits are required."
It added safety barriers had been put up to reduce the width of the road over the bridge as a "precaution".
The authority said scheduled repairs to the bridge, along with the rebuilding of the stonework, would take place in the summer.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.