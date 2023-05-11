Service remembers Bradford City fire tragedy victims
A memorial service has been held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Bradford City fire in which 56 people died.
The disaster happened as Bradford City played Lincoln City at Valley Parade in the Bantams' final home game of the season on 11 May 1985.
As a result of the fire, 54 Bradford City fans and two Lincoln City supporters lost their lives.
The service took place at the Bradford City Fire Memorial sculpture in Centenary Square.
The Lord Mayor of Bradford, Martin Love, hosted civic leaders from Lincoln along with representatives of both football clubs.
Mr Love was at Valley Parade on the day of the fire and said it was important to remember the tragedy.
"This event has to take place every year. The club support it fully and are 100% behind it and will never forget it - and nor will the city of Bradford."
Relatives and friends of the 56 people who died also attended, together with club and council officials and members of the public.
Mr Love said: "Some of them were there on the day or they had family members who were there on the day.
"There were others who lost their loved ones and there were people there who weren't even born, but they still come."
The service was conducted by the Dean of Bradford The Very Reverend Andy Bowerman, assisted by Bradford City's club chaplain Pastor Oliver Evans.
The Bishop of Bradford, the Right Reverend Toby Howarth, gave the blessing.
A wreath was laid on behalf of the King, followed by those from civic dignitaries and the football clubs.
