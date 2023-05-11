The Lord Mayor of Bradford, Martin Love, hosted civic leaders from Lincoln along with representatives of both football clubs.

Mr Love was at Valley Parade on the day of the fire and said it was important to remember the tragedy.

"This event has to take place every year. The club support it fully and are 100% behind it and will never forget it - and nor will the city of Bradford."

Relatives and friends of the 56 people who died also attended, together with club and council officials and members of the public.

Mr Love said: "Some of them were there on the day or they had family members who were there on the day.

"There were others who lost their loved ones and there were people there who weren't even born, but they still come."