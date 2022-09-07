Police appeal for footage over officer hit-and-run
- Published
Police have appealed for video footage after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Derby.
Derbyshire Constabulary said one of their officers was struck in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, while investigating a report of an assault.
He suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.
The force said the driver did not stop and drove off along Curzon Street and then onto Uttoxeter New Road.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the officer was investigating a report of an assault outside The Hairy Dog pub in Becket Street.
The victim of the assault told officers that two men in a silver Volkswagen Passat had punched him in the face.
As the officer approached a vehicle matching that description, with a registration plate beginning VK59, he was knocked down by the driver.
Police said the officer remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The force would like to hear from anyone with video footage - including from a dashcam - that was recorded in the area between 21:00 on Saturday and 01:00 on Sunday.