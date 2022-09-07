Police have appealed for video footage after an officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Derby.

Derbyshire Constabulary said one of their officers was struck in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday, while investigating a report of an assault.

He suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.

The force said the driver did not stop and drove off along Curzon Street and then onto Uttoxeter New Road.