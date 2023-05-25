An elderly woman with dementia is recovering after being found just meters from the sea, police have said.

The 86-year-old went missing from her home in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Northumberland, during the early hours of Wednesday.

A full scale search was launched, with police officers using information supplied by her family about places she was known to visit.

Officers found her on the lifeboat ramp around 02:00 BST before she was taken to hospital and treated for symptoms of hypothermia.