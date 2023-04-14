Packs of jumbo toilet rolls are are among items to be auctioned after the Coventry City of Culture Trust went into administration.

They are among nearly 400 items being sold to try and cover debts.

Coventry held the title of City of Culture in 2021. It entered administration in February meaning a three-year legacy programme could not go ahead.

Creditors include Coventry City Council which is owed £1.6m.