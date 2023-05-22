A £10,000 reward is being offered to solve the case of a teenage girl who disappeared 25 years ago.

Carmel Fenech, 16, lived in Broadfield, Crawley, West Sussex, when she was last seen on 21 May 1998, in the company of a man.

Her family moved to the town from Peckham, London, the previous year.

Police fear she was murdered. The reward is being offered by the charity Crimestoppers.