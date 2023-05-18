Giant mechanical fox to tour high streets
At a glance
A giant fox puppet on a scooter will tour high streets in seven English towns and cities
The events aim to "celebrate the identity and history of high streets"
The first performance is in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 17 June
- Published
A 5m (16ft) tall fox puppet on a scooter will tour seven towns and cities to "celebrate the identity and history of high streets".
The tour, called Hi! Street Fest, external, is part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones programme, led by Historic England.
The first performance is in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 17 June, as part of the First Light Festival.
The puppet will meet specially created host puppets at street parties and parades, celebrating each location and its high street.
The fox puppet is currently being built and is set to be completed in June.
It has been named Farrah, meaning "joy" in Arabic, and will be animated by two puppeteers from the inside.
Historic England said a fox was chosen because they are "known for their resilience and ability to adapt, just like our high streets have done over the years".
The chief executive of Historic England, Duncan Wilson, said projects like this were "crucial", because "cultural events on our high streets increase a sense of pride in local places, encourage people to visit their high streets and connect with their local community".
"A giant fox on a scooter visiting locally created puppets to celebrate the identity and history of high streets is not something to be missed," he said.
Hi! Street Fest is the largest and final commission of its cultural programme, which received additional funding from Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
It is part of Historic England's High Street Action Zones cultural programme, which is a £95m government-funded initiative.
It was created to revitalise and secure lasting improvements to more than 60 high streets over four years.
"Our high streets aren't just places to shop, they are places where we can come together and celebrate, to have parties and enjoy carnivals," said Mr Wilson.
The tour will visit Lowestoft, Gloucester, Wigan, Gosport in Hampshire, Middlesbrough, Stalybridge in Greater Manchester and Woolwich in south-east London.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external