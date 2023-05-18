A 5m (16ft) tall fox puppet on a scooter will tour seven towns and cities to "celebrate the identity and history of high streets".

The tour, called Hi! Street Fest, external, is part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones programme, led by Historic England.

The first performance is in Lowestoft, Suffolk, on 17 June, as part of the First Light Festival.

The puppet will meet specially created host puppets at street parties and parades, celebrating each location and its high street.