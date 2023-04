A motorcycle rider has died in a crash with two other vehicles.

Derbyshire Police said it occurred on the B5023, at the junction with Johnson Lane in Belper, at about 13:50 BST on Sunday when a Suzuki motorbike travelling towards Wirksworth collided with a Range Rover and a Dacia Sandero.

The 28-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.