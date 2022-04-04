Dr Orla Flynn, who is the incoming president, told BBC Radio Foyle on Monday that ATU will help give students "the wider strength that a whole university can bring".

"Students will still be able to access education locally in Letterkenny, as well as all the other campuses, but the kind of engagement and research opportunities will really be enhanced," she explained.

ATU will be officially opened at a ceremony later by the Republic's Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris.