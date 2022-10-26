Two teenagers have been arrested after a delivery rider was attacked and robbed.

Police were called to Calderdale, in Wollaton, just before 21:00 BST on Monday to reports of an assault.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man had been approached by a group of people and hit in the face in an unprovoked attack.

He was forced to hand over his mobile phone before giving his attackers cash in order to get it back.