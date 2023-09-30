The woman in her 40s who died in a "violent incident" in County Offaly has been named locally as Lorna Woodnutt, according to RTÉ.

A teenage boy was arrested at the scene, following the incident.

Officers were called to a house near Tullamore at about 13:00 local time on Friday where they found the woman's body.

Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

The incident was filmed and shared online and police appealed to anyone who receives these images not to share the content.

The scene of the incident has been cordoned off for a forensic examination and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed.

An incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed.