Cyclist suffers broken leg in van crash
Police in Leicester are appealing for information after a cyclist was hit by a van.
Officers were called to the junction of Putney Road West and Commercial Square at about 08:45 BST on Tuesday.
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with a broken leg.
PC Dennis McGurk, from Leicestershire Police, said witnesses known to have stopped after the crash had not yet spoken to officers and urged them to get in touch.
The force said no arrests have been made.