Almost 1,000 flats originally planned as an athletes' village for the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been delivered.

The development in Perry Barr, Birmingham, was delayed due to coronavirus with athletes instead being housed in student accommodation.

The first phase of the £700m project was unveiled earlier, comprising 968 flats, 312 of which will be affordable housing.

The city council said it was "very important" that it stuck to delivering the development.