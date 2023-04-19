Mural calls for women's safety in city

A mural of women with a megaphone which says 'speak up' and text which says 'united to end violence against women and girls'Leeds City Council

The mural overlooks Duke Street in Leeds

A colourful mural to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls has been painted in Leeds.

The artwork has appeared on the wall of St Anne’s Resource Centre - a site providing support for homeless and vulnerable people - and overlooks Duke Street.

It was created by graffiti artist Harriet Wood, who studied at Leeds Arts University.

Young women from Getaway Girls, a charity that helps people build confidence, helped to design the mural.

Leeds City Council

Councillor Debra Coupar, artist Harriet Wood and Simon Hodgson, head of Safer Leeds, unveiled the mural

Emily Turner, project manager at Women’s Lives Leeds, said the artwork "sends a strong message to communities".

"Ultimately, we all strive for a city where women and girls feel safe and are safe," she said.

Councillor Debra Coupar, executive member for resources with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said the mural "really draws attention to the issue of violence against women and girls, something that has no place in our city".

