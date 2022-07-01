Staff, patients and visitors at a Plymouth hospital have been asked to wear face masks once again.

The University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) NHS Trust said the order was put in place "to prevent the spread" of Covid at Derriford Hospital.

A Torbay hospital introduced the measure on Wednesday, saying nearly 3% of people in Devon were believed to be infected with Covid.

The trust said masks would be available at all hospital entrances, and all people were asked to practice good hand hygiene and to wear a mask unless medically exempt.