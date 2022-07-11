Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was injured in an attack.

Nottinghamshire Police said the assault happened in Coppice Road, Arnold at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

One man suffered injuries not thought to be life-changing and another suffered minor injuries.

Two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Sgt Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A team of detectives have been working hard to establish the full circumstances of this incident since it happened on Saturday evening.

"Those enquiries are ongoing but good progress has been made and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses and officers are continue to trawl CCTV footage as we continue to piece together what happened and who was responsible."