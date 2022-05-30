Guernsey beach code promoted ahead of summer
At a glance
Guernsey's beach code is being promoted with summer arriving
People should be respectful to others and mindful of the environment, land management bosses said
People should take note of warning signs, deal with litter properly and be careful with barbecues
- Published
Beach users in Guernsey are being told to be respectful to others and mindful of the environment when out on the sand.
Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) said it was promoting the island’s beach code, external as summer was arriving.
Sections of the code included observing any warning signs, binning or taking home litter and following safety standards for barbeques and contained fires, ACLMS said.
Checking high tide information and enjoy viewing wildlife from a safe distance were also important, it added.
Multiple barbecue fires
People have been advised to take reusable plastic containers on to beaches rather than glass, "as glass is easily broken and broken shards can cause a risk of injury to you or other beach users".
People should also keep music to a volume which did not disturb other people or wildlife, ACLMS said.
Barbecue users have also been given much advice, including being reminded that fires are only permitted on the north and west coast beaches, excluding the Richmond end of Vazon; and are not permitted on grassland or forested areas.
ACLMS added that extra care should be taken with beach barbecues when being extinguished and disposed.
It said that this was because "in previous years multiple fires have occurred in coastal litter bins from the hot embers of disposable barbeques, posing a risk to the surrounding environment".