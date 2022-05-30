Beach users in Guernsey are being told to be respectful to others and mindful of the environment when out on the sand.

Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) said it was promoting the island’s beach code, external as summer was arriving.

Sections of the code included observing any warning signs, binning or taking home litter and following safety standards for barbeques and contained fires, ACLMS said.

Checking high tide information and enjoy viewing wildlife from a safe distance were also important, it added.