The government of Jersey has released public health advice as temperatures are set to "remain high" for the next two weeks.

Public health said temperatures had the "potential to beat previous July and all-time records", with the hottest ever recorded at 36 degrees.

It said islanders should take "sensible precautions" to minimise any risk to health.

Jersey Met's Paul Aked said it was working with the government to support the island in staying safe.

He said: "It’s important to think about how we cope with extreme heat, how we keep ourselves and those around us, including pets, and our houses cool.

"We should consider the activities we do, or perhaps don’t do, during this period of hot weather.”

It recommended islanders to do the following in response to the hot weather:

Shut windows, shades, blinds, or curtains to keep your rooms as cool as possible

Stay out of the sun for long periods and avoid the hottest part of the day, which could be later in the afternoon

Wear sunscreen and hats when outside

Have a cool bath or shower

Drink plenty of water and avoid tea, coffee and alcohol

Wear loose, cool clothing

Help those who are likely to struggle in the heat

Ensure that babies, young children, and pets are not locked in vehicles

Director of public health professor Peter Bradley said it was vital for islanders to "take the necessary precautions" when in the sunshine.

"I urge Islanders to follow this advice and to check up on friends, relatives, and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves," he said.