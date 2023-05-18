Metro reliability improves after formal warning

Metro services have become more reliable since bosses issued a formal warning to the firm in charge of maintaining its deteriorating trains.

The operator of the Tyne and Wear service, Nexus served a remedial notice to Swiss manufacturer Stadler on 31 March, demanding improvements after a swathe of services were cancelled.

Recent figures for May put train punctuality at 86.2 per cent, a jump from an average of 71.2 per cent between November and February.

Nexus said Stadler was "working around the clock" to improve train availability and had submitted a detailed plan.