The plans would be submitted to industry regulator Ofwat in October, it said.

The figures did not include discounts of at least 45% to around 125,000 households in financial hardship, the water company added.

The company's "least cost plan" would reduce improvement works on sewage spills, flooding and climate adaption.

In the leaflets, it committed to reducing sewage spills by 25% before 2030 and 75% by 2050. The company has also pledged to invest an extra £50m in the next two years to reduce storm overflows.

Campaigner Katy Colley, from Hastings Boycotts Southern Water, said the plans were "a disgrace".

She said Southern Water has had years to make the necessary investments from the money they collect from bills.

"Instead they paid out millions in dividends, executive salaries and bonuses," she added.

"Now they want us to pay all over again for the works they should have already done."