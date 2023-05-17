Surrey pond receives ‘excellent’ water quality rating
At a glance
A pond in Surrey has received an ‘excellent’ rating for the quality of its water.
Waverley Borough Council has welcomed the Environment Agency's rating of Frensham Great Pond, which is located between Farnham and Hindhead.
However, it said a “huge influx” of visitors during spells of hot weather cause traffic jams, environmental issues and obstacles for emergency service vehicles.
“If the car park is full, then the site is full,” a council spokesperson said.
“We would ask those visiting to please help us look after the site by respecting the environment, especially with regards to littering which has such a negative impact on the natural, rare habitat and wildlife that we work so hard to conserve.
“We have many protected species and unusual plants on the site and it’s important we keep the site in good condition to help these species thrive.”
The site covers approximately 1,000 acres (400 hectares) and is owned by the National Trust.
Barbecues and bonfires are also prohibited due to a high risk of wildfires.
