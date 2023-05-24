A beach hut looks set to become the most expensive ever sold in Wales as it goes on the market with an asking price starting at £250,000.

The double-fronted hut is set on the main beach in the seaside village of Abersoch, Gwynedd.

If sold it will beat previous price tags on the same beach in recent years - with one going on the market for £200,000 in 2022.

But the hut is now valued at £50,000 more than the average house price in the county - which was £198,500 in March, according to official data.