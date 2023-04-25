Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a hammer.

He was assaulted at the junction of Rotherham Road and Holbrook Lane, Coventry, at about 16:00 BST on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The three suspects, all aged 16, remain in custody.

Increased police patrols would be carried out in the area, said the force, which described events as an isolated incident.