A care home has been rated inadequate and placed into special measures following a "deterioration" since a watchdog's last visit.

The Conifers Residential Care Home in Rushden, Northamptonshire, provides accommodation and personal support for up to 10 people with mental health conditions, sensory impairments, physical disabilities and those with dementia.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said its latest inspection in January was prompted after concerns about accidents and incidents.

A spokesman for the home said staff were "disappointed" but "determined to meet the actions that the CQC has asked us to take".