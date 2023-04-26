Care home placed in special measures by watchdog
A care home has been rated inadequate and placed into special measures following a "deterioration" since a watchdog's last visit.
The Conifers Residential Care Home in Rushden, Northamptonshire, provides accommodation and personal support for up to 10 people with mental health conditions, sensory impairments, physical disabilities and those with dementia.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said its latest inspection in January was prompted after concerns about accidents and incidents.
A spokesman for the home said staff were "disappointed" but "determined to meet the actions that the CQC has asked us to take".
The home, one of two run by the Mather-Franks Care Group in Northamptonshire, was inspected by CQC in April 2022. , external
It was rated as requiring improvement and told where improvements were needed.
Following the latest inspection in January, Craig Howarth, CQC's deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said it was "disappointing to see a deterioration in the level of care" despite warnings to improve.
“It was concerning that the service wasn’t providing a safe environment and hadn’t acted upon fixing hazards which could hurt people, like covering hot water pipes, electrical wiring and heating equipment."
Inspectors found medicines weren’t safely managed and there wasn’t always adequate staffing at night to ensure patients remained safe.
The report also found some areas of the home were "visibly dirty" with mould present.
Concerns about the support, care and culture of staff were raised.
The CQC said it also found breaches relating to the storage and management of medicines, fire safety, staffing and protection from the risk of abuse.
The report also criticised food safety but praised staff for involving clients in choosing and planning their meals.
Some staff were found to be "very caring" towards residents.
Anthony Cook, the care home's area manager, said: "We are disappointed with the outcome of the inspection but we are determined to meet the actions that the CQC has asked us to take.
"We have embedded an action plan with regards to the issues raised and have already made immediate and significant changes.
"The wellbeing of the people we support is of the utmost importance to us and we are doing everything we can to provide them with empowered and fulfilling lives.
"We will continue to work closely with CQC and our stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of our residents."
The Mather-Franks Care Group runs another home in Rushden - Highbury Residential Care Home, which was last week also rated inadequate by CQC , external and placed in special measures.
