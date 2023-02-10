Club had blatant disregard for safety - police
- Published
A nightclub where an array of weapons were seized after a night of violent disorder has been shut down.
A three-month closure order was handed to The Warwick Bar in Redditch in December after the disorder, during which a firearm was discharged.
On one occasion a group were attacked by door staff armed with a large chain, West Mercia Police said, adding that a subsequent search of the venue yielded a meat cleaver, samurai sword and machete.
The premises had its licence revoked at a hearing on Wednesday after police said nearby residents had endured a total of almost 12 months of anti-social behaviour.
The hearing was told the disorder broke out on 3 December.
Staff members armed themselves with weapons, police said, attacking the group of people with a chain.
Concerns had also been raised around drug taking at the club and several complaints had been lodged by residents about the club over the previous 12 months.
The hearing found the running of the premises showed a blatant disregard for the safety of staff, patrons and members of the public, police said.
Local Safer Neighbourhood Inspector Rich Field said: “I’m pleased the licensing committee has accepted our application for a full closure of the premises.
“Residents living nearby have had to endure anti-social behaviour associated with the venue for a long time and last December were subject to a night of violent disorder.
“We hope this result will provide some respite and improve the quality of life for the local community."