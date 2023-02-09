A woman has died after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians before bursting info flames in a Dorset village.

The victim, aged in her 40s, and two others were airlifted to hospital after being struck by the car in Mosterton, near Beaminster on Wednesday shortly before 20:15 GMT, Dorset Police said.

The woman died in hospital on Thursday afternoon, the force added.

The driver of the car reportedly left the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of driving offences before being taken to hospital, police said.