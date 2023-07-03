Cost of living payment to remain at doubled amount
At a glance
A scheme helping people in Jersey with the cost of living crisis will continue to be paid at the current amount
The Community Costs Bonus was doubled to £516.50, from £258.25 in 2022
The government said more than 4,000 households were assisted by the scheme last year
A temporary scheme providing money to eligible households struggling with the rising cost of living in Jersey will remain at the current level for another year.
Social Security Minister Deputy Elaine Millar said the Community Costs Bonus, external would remain at £516.50.
The payment was increased to the current amount in 2022, up from £258.25.
The application process for this year's payment has been open since 1 July.
Officials said one adult had to have lived in Jersey for at least five years to be eligible.
They added that the combined household tax bill must have been less than £2,735 in 2022, and the household should not be in receipt of income support benefits to be considered for the payment.
Islanders could only apply for the payment once all members of the household had filed their 2022 tax returns and received their tax assessment, they added.
Deputy Millar said more than 4,000 households were assisted by the scheme in 2022.
She said: "The bonus is normally paid in the autumn; but, this year, I have brought the date forward to July to help families as soon as possible.
“In 2022, the bonus was doubled to recognise the increase in the cost of living.
"Given the ongoing inflationary pressures, I have decided to maintain this additional support for the 2023 payment."
The government said the overall scheme would cost an estimated £2.3m.
