More than £6.5m has been pledged to help develop a new industrial site in Keighley.

Keighley Towns Fund has signed a deal with the site's owners, Modern Equipment & Foundry Engineers, to provide financial support for the £12m project.

The scheme to build seven new industrial units on brownfield land in Dalton Lane will create 80 jobs once completed plus construction jobs during the build, Bradofd Council said.

The money comes from £33m secured for projects in Keighley as part of the government's Levelling Up plan.