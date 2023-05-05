Towns Fund pledges £6.5m for new industrial estate
At a glance
The £6.56m grant will help fund new industrial units on a brownfield site in Keighley
The deal is a partnership between the Keighley Towns Fund and the site's owners Modern Equipment & Foundry Engineers
The development is expected to create 80 jobs when completed
More than £6.5m has been pledged to help develop a new industrial site in Keighley.
Keighley Towns Fund has signed a deal with the site's owners, Modern Equipment & Foundry Engineers, to provide financial support for the £12m project.
The scheme to build seven new industrial units on brownfield land in Dalton Lane will create 80 jobs once completed plus construction jobs during the build, Bradofd Council said.
The money comes from £33m secured for projects in Keighley as part of the government's Levelling Up plan.
The scheme, which will be delivered by Rock Structural PMC, will provide renewable sources of energy enabling business that sign up to benefit from lower energy costs.
Tom Rock, the firm's director and grandson of the managing director of the site's owners, said the family had a long-established relationship with Keighley.
"The site and business has been family owned for over 50 years, previously providing services to the heavy engineering sector.
"This grant support will allow us to undertake a comprehensive redevelopment of the whole site to provide a modern industrial estate."
The chair of Keighley Towns Fund, Ian Hayfield, said it was a "fantastic opportunity" to bring brownfield land back into use.
He added that it would bring investment into the town centre and he was looking "forward to seeing it develop and see businesses sign up".
Bradford Council said the scheme would "create space for businesses to invest and expand and create jobs".
