The government should be given powers to overturn Labour mayor Sadiq Khan's "paywall" to drive in London, as well as other transport schemes, a Conservative former minister has said.

Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers urged MPs to back her law change, which would allow ministers to intervene on decisions about transport and air quality.

Labour mayor Mr Khan intends to expand London's ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) to cover the entirety of outer London.

Last month, a High Court judge decided five Conservative-led councils could challenge the plan.

If it goes ahead, the ULEZ expansion will see drivers in outer London pay a £12.50 daily fee from 29 August if their vehicles do not meet required emissions standards.

Ms Villiers' Greater London Authority Act 1999 (Amendment) Bill would give ministers the power to intervene.