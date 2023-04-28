Superloop bus maps revealed as consultation begins

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled further details for the Superloop - a new fast service bus network for London's outer boroughs.

The new localised maps highlight the proposed stops and how each route connects with existing transport services.

It comes as the first consultation is launched around the X183 route between Harrow and North Finchley.

The network is part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's effort to compensate for the impact of the ultra-low emission zone expansion (ULEZ), due to start in August.