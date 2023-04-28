Superloop bus maps revealed as consultation begins
At a glance
The first consultation on the Superloop is underway
New localised maps of the six routes have been unveiled
The X183 route will run between Harrow and North Finchley
The expansion of the bus network in outer London is to compensate for the impact of the ULEZ expansion, says TfL
Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled further details for the Superloop - a new fast service bus network for London's outer boroughs.
The new localised maps highlight the proposed stops and how each route connects with existing transport services.
It comes as the first consultation is launched around the X183 route between Harrow and North Finchley.
The network is part of London Mayor Sadiq Khan's effort to compensate for the impact of the ultra-low emission zone expansion (ULEZ), due to start in August.
TfL says the new X183 service will provide additional bus capacity in busy locations.
It added the new route will allow for quicker journeys and more transport options in the north London areas of Harrow, Brent and Barnet.
Current plans show that the X183 will run every 12 minutes, Monday to Saturday, and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays.
The route would allow customers to connect to 38 other bus routes in the area.
Mr Khan said: "I’m so excited to be kicking off the Superloop journey with our new detailed maps. Londoners can see for themselves where the buses will be stopping and how the Superloop could benefit them.
"I’m also pleased to be launching the first Superloop consultation today with the new X183 route from Harrow to North Finchley."
Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s Director of Public Transport Service Planning, said: "Our proposals for an upgraded link between Harrow and North Finchley to better connect town centres and rail stations in north-west London.
"The new X183 route would provide a higher frequency of service for everyone travelling in the area."
In total the Superloop will add over four million extra kilometres of bus service in outer London, according to TfL.
Other routes include the X119 that connects Croydon and Bromley, and the X123 that will link Walthamstow and Royal Docks, passing through Ilford.
A more frequent X26 route connecting Heathrow and West Croydon is also being implemented, the mayor's office said.
