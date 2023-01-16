Pavement cafes in York must abide by new guidelines or face enforcement action, council officials said.

The guidance issued by City of York Council aims to ensure outdoor areas are properly licensed and do not cause too much of an obstruction.

It comes after the relaxation of planning laws during the Covid pandemic led to a large rise in the number of pavement cafes.

The new rules, external were agreed late last year after disability rights groups raised concerns about access.

Under the rules, tables would only be permitted outside cafes on pedestrianised streets if there was a remaining 4.9 ft (1.5m) of pavement - unless they were located on a street with level access and no kerb, such as Coney Street.

The authority said those unable to meet the requirement would still be able to submit a planning application where changes to the street layout could be considered.

Businesses that broke the rules would also face enforcement action after two warning notices, rather than the previous three, it added.

People with disabilities have previously said the popularity of pavement cafes had made the city centre inaccessible for them, while business owners said outdoor seating areas had improved trade.

York BID said there was a "very real possibility" businesses could close down if they could no longer trade outside.

Council analysis has shown that at least 50% of businesses would be affected by the change in rules, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Ashley Mason, executive member for economic development at the authority, said: "Outdoor cafe culture is something we are keen to support and see thrive in the city, but it's crucial that this is done in a safe and accessible manner.

"The new rules and support will help us do just that," he said.

