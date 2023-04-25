Article: published on 25 April 2023
Blur to perform at Eastbourne's Winter Garden
Blur are set to perform at the Winter Garden in Eastbourne in May.
The Britpop band are doing a set of warm-up shows ahead of Wembley Stadium dates in July.
They will also be playing intimate shows in Colchester, Wolverhampton and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Winter Garden is a Grade II-listed building which dates back to the 1870s. The Floral Hall has a maximum theatre style seating capacity of 1,000 and the Gold Room has a capacity of 400.
The event will take place on 21 May.
