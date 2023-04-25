Jason Albern and Alex JamesGetty Images

The four-man band are heading to East Sussex this summer

Blur to perform at Eastbourne's Winter Garden

Blur are set to perform at the Winter Garden in Eastbourne in May.

The Britpop band are doing a set of warm-up shows ahead of Wembley Stadium dates in July.

They will also be playing intimate shows in Colchester, Wolverhampton and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Winter Garden is a Grade II-listed building which dates back to the 1870s. The Floral Hall has a maximum theatre style seating capacity of 1,000 and the Gold Room has a capacity of 400.

The event will take place on 21 May.

