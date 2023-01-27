Plans for an £11.2m care village in the Scottish Borders have been endorsed by councillors.

They have agreed the business case for the 60-bed development at a site on Guthrie Road in the Stirches area of Hawick.

It will replaced the town's Deanfield Care Home and be delivered in partnership with Eildon Housing.

Councillor Stuart Marshall said he believed everyone in Hawick supported the plans.

The move is part of a wider shake-up of care provision across the region with a similar care village planned at Tweedbank.

The proposals first came forward after a council visit to a "dementia village" in the Netherlands in 2020 to look at new ways to provide services.

It favours a move a way from institutionalised care by creating a "neighbourhood that is part of broader society".