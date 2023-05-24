More one and two bedroom homes needed in Jersey

Jersey has a shortage of one and two bedroom homes, a report has suggested.

In the Future Housing Needs Report for 2023 to 2025, external, Statistics Jersey said it expected 1,590 homes needed to be built in the next three years to meet demand.

The report provides a detailed look at supply and demand, based on the intentions of islanders who were surveyed in summer 2022.

The report said increased interest rates would have had "an impact on the intentions" of people looking to purchase a property.