The Green Party has formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats and independent councillors to run another council following this month's local elections.
Babergh District Council in Suffolk was left with no single party with overall control, but the Greens were the largest party gaining six seats and giving it 10 councillors on the 32-seat authority.
Neighbouring Mid Suffolk District Council became the first local authority in England to be fully controlled by the Green Party, following the 4 May elections.
Leigh Jamieson, Green group leader in Babergh said: "While a Green administration would have been our preferred choice, this coalition is currently the best way forward."
The Green Party will provide a leader for the second and fourth years of the four-year council term.
The Liberal Democrats, who have five councillors, will put forward the leader for the first year, while the independent group, which has nine seats, will provide the leader for the third year.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two deputy leaders will always come from the coalition groups not holding the role of council leader.
'We're excited'
A cabinet of eight will be composed of four Green, three independent and one Liberal Democrat councillors.
Stephen Plumb, independent group leader, said the groups "must now work together to ensure our residents have an effective administration".
While Lee Parker. Liberal Democrat leader, said the coalition would be "putting the interests of our residents first".
"We’re excited to see what we can achieve," he added.
The new administration will be confirmed at a council meeting on 23 May.
The rest of the council is made of seven Conservatives and one Labour councillor.
Babergh shares most of the running of local services with neighbouring Mid Suffolk, although both have retained their distinct and separate political administrations.
The two councils' main joint office is not in either district, but is in the same building as Suffolk County Council's headquarters - in Ipswich, next to Portman Road football ground.
