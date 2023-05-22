Tributes to cyclist killed in hit-and-run
A cyclist killed in a suspected hit-and-run was "kind to everyone in the community", relatives say.
Husband-to-be Hussien Nur Teklise, 45, was struck by a car on Belgrave Middleway, Birmingham, just after 14:00 BST on 16 May.
Police believe he was hit by a white Audi, which did not stop at the scene but has since been recovered.
The driver has been identified and will be questioned, West Midlands Police said.
Paying tribute, the family of the much loved father said his "legacy will live on".
In a statement, his fiancée added: "He loved cycling and he loved doing his morning routine with his two-year-old son, which included feeding him breakfast, playing with him, taking videos, and spending quality time.
"Hussien was a very cautious person and kind to everyone in the community.
"His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with, as well as those he reached but never met."
Det Sgt Julie Lyman has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward
