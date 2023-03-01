Rare £500 Leeds banknote sells for £24k at auction

A rare £500 note from a branch of the Bank of England in Leeds has been sold at auction for £24,000.

The note, dated 1936, is only the second of its kind known to exist, and the first one to be put up for sale.

Auction house Noonans said the "extremely rare" note, which had been expected to fetch up to £22,000, was bought by a major collector of Bank of England notes.

The note bears the signature of Kenneth O Peppiatt, who was the bank's chief cashier at the time.

Andrew Pattison, from Noonans, said the item came from a "long-term collector" and described it as "fantastic".

The £500 notes were only ever issued at three branches of the Bank of England - in London, Liverpool and Leeds, Mr Pattison said.

"Of those available, Leeds branch, like this one, are the rarest," he added.