Changes to rules that will allow gay men to give blood on Isle of Man will be brought in from 1 June.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) agreed to update the rules following a call from Manx Netflix actor Joe Locke last year.

A government spokeswoman said eligibility to donate would "now be based solely on an assessment of their individual experiences".

All donors, regardless of their sexuality or gender, would go through the same screening process, she added.