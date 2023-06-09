Banksy Valentine's Day mural set to go on display

Banksy mural Dreamland

The Banksy mural will be on display at Dreamland Margate from Sunday

At a glance

  • Banksy's Valentine’s Day Mascara is to go on display

  • It will go on show at the Dreamland theme park in Margate on Sunday

  • The mural shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth

By Stuart Maisner
BBC News

A work of art by Banksy which appeared on a wall in Margate is set to go on public display.

Valentine’s Day Mascara was created in February and later removed for restoration.

It is now ready to go on show at Dreamland theme park in the Kent town.

A spokesperson for the attraction said the owner of the house on which the artwork was originally created made it clear that they wished for the artwork to remain in Margate and for it to be viewed for free by members of the public.

The entrire wall containing the mural was removed using a mechanical digger

Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland Margate, said: “When Valentine’s Day Mascara was confirmed as an original piece by Banksy we were all thrilled.

"So imagine our delight and surprise when we were asked if we would like to host the piece at Dreamland.

"Of course, we jumped at the chance!"

The mural shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.

Banksy published a picture of the work on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day morning, and many of the comments suggest he is referencing fighting violence against women.

It will go on show at Dreamland from Sunday.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related stories

Related internet links