A work of art by Banksy which appeared on a wall in Margate is set to go on public display.

Valentine’s Day Mascara was created in February and later removed for restoration.

It is now ready to go on show at Dreamland theme park in the Kent town.

A spokesperson for the attraction said the owner of the house on which the artwork was originally created made it clear that they wished for the artwork to remain in Margate and for it to be viewed for free by members of the public.