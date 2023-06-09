Banksy Valentine's Day mural set to go on display
A work of art by Banksy which appeared on a wall in Margate is set to go on public display.
Valentine’s Day Mascara was created in February and later removed for restoration.
It is now ready to go on show at Dreamland theme park in the Kent town.
A spokesperson for the attraction said the owner of the house on which the artwork was originally created made it clear that they wished for the artwork to remain in Margate and for it to be viewed for free by members of the public.
Eddie Kemsley, CEO of Dreamland Margate, said: “When Valentine’s Day Mascara was confirmed as an original piece by Banksy we were all thrilled.
"So imagine our delight and surprise when we were asked if we would like to host the piece at Dreamland.
"Of course, we jumped at the chance!"
The mural shows a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
Banksy published a picture of the work on his Instagram page on Valentine's Day morning, and many of the comments suggest he is referencing fighting violence against women.
It will go on show at Dreamland from Sunday.
