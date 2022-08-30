Loch Ness water supply for Highland communities

Water from Loch Ness is being used to supply two villages near its shores.

Scottish Water said Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston now had a reliable and improved supply that was better able to cope with peak summer demand.

The company started work on the upgrade in 2018.

It includes a new water treatment works capable of producing one million litres of water a day.

About six miles (10km) of new water main was also laid, including a section below the River Oich and Caledonian Canal in Fort Augustus.

Loch Ness is Scotland's largest freshwater loch by volume.

It can hold more water - 7,452 million cubic metres - than all English and Welsh lakes together, external.