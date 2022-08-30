Loch Ness water supply for Highland communities

New Loch Ness water worksScottish Water

A new water treatment works was constructed as part of the upgrade

At a glance

  • Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston have been connected to a new water supply from Loch Ness

  • Scottish Water started work on improving the communities' drinking supply in 2018

  • The upgrade included building a new water treatment works

  • Six miles of new water main was also laid

Water from Loch Ness is being used to supply two villages near its shores.

Scottish Water said Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston now had a reliable and improved supply that was better able to cope with peak summer demand.

The company started work on the upgrade in 2018.

It includes a new water treatment works capable of producing one million litres of water a day.

About six miles (10km) of new water main was also laid, including a section below the River Oich and Caledonian Canal in Fort Augustus.

Loch Ness is Scotland's largest freshwater loch by volume.

It can hold more water - 7,452 million cubic metres - than all English and Welsh lakes together.

