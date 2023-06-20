A council had more than 17,000 fly-tipping incidents reported to it in a year, costing about £750,000 to clean up.

West Northamptonshire Council said it issued 3,092 fixed penalty notices for environmental crime in the year to March.

The authority's leader, Jonathan Nunn, said fly-tipping caused "huge costs [and] sadly that number is growing".

Meanwhile, North Northamptonshire Council said it had about 3,000 incidents reported in 2022, from the figures it had available.