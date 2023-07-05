The owner of a dog who died after eating what was thought to be palm oil on a beach warned others of the dangers.

Lucy Beswick’s three-year-old Maltese Poodle and Jack Russell cross, Nellie, became seriously ill after eating a black substance on Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire in June.

Palm oil has reportedly also been spotted at nearby Marloes beach.

Pembrokeshire council issued a warning last month for people to "be vigilant to the potential of palm oil washing ashore”.