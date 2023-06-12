Free type 2 diabetes tests offered in Jersey
People in Jersey can have a free test for type 2 diabetes as part of an awareness week.
Charity Diabetes Jersey said the tests were part of National Diabetes Week which continues until Saturday.
Staff said the week aimed to draw attention to a condition that "affects one new person every day here in the island".
Most often diagnosed in people who were overweight or inactive, the disease could have very serious health consequences if undetected or ignored, it added.
About 4,500 people in Jersey have the condition.
Castle Quay Pharmacy and the Co-op Grande Marche stores in St Helier and St Peter are offering the tests.
